Volunteers, a truck and perhaps even a horse is needed for the upcoming 4th of July Parade in Normandy Park.

Here’s more from parade organizer Susan West of the Friends of Normandy Park:

Hope you’re doing well! I’m super excited about the 4th of July parade in Normandy Park! Can you help us add to the festivities?

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED! Would you like to walk in the parade and throw candy or carry banners? We need 10 volunteers! Please meet at Marvista Elementary by 9:30 a.m.

TRUCK NEEDED! Do you have an open-bed truck that we could use as a float in the parade? We have super cool decorations including a 7-foot inflatable Eagle, and folks to ride in the back to throw candy!

ALSO! Normandy Park has a long history of horses. Check out the ancient photo of me and my cousin in the NP Horse Pasture arena (aka Normandy Province) above. My cousin went on to become a national champion rider! While the horses are gone, their memory lives on! THANK YOU Manhattan Village and Airport Towing for sponsoring a horse-drawn stagecoach in the parade!!! This is awesome! (see attached photo)

Looking forward to seeing you on the 4th of July!!