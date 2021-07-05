A 2-alarm fire burned several older buildings in the 9600 block of 16th Ave SW in White Center (map below) early Monday morning, July 5, 2021.
Firefighters from numerous agencies worked hard to contain the blaze that damaged businesses, including the Lumberyard, Rat City Tattoo, The Boxing Gym, Ruff House Jiu Jitsu, John’s Hair & Nails and others.
No injuries were reported.
Basements and the fire in them made entry very dangerous, and firefighters had to take a defensive stance. The age of the buildings was also likely a factor.
Reports are that the fire started in the basement of the Lumberyard, and that it was not fireworks-related. An online fundraiser has been started for the Lumberyard. Another one for a boba cafe that was burned has also been started.
@KingCountyFire2 @KingCoMedicOne @SeattleFire @tukwilafd @PugetSoundFire @SkywayFire @Zone3FireRehab on scene of a 2-alarm fire in several older buildings in the 9600 blk of 16th Ave SW. Fire is not under control at this time. pic.twitter.com/xYxP7wZ284
@SeattleFire crews are starting to transition fire operations over to Zone-3 resources now. This fire is in @KingCountyFire2 however Seattle Fire Engine-11 was in an aid call in the area when they were flagged down. This triggered the unified response. pic.twitter.com/Rj24HJWOfu
Firefighters working hard to contain a fire that has damaged businesses on 16 Ave SW near Roxbury. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/OgZe5e7OFt
ACCIDENTAL FIRE: Investigators say the White Center fire was accidental. Started in basement of the Lumberyard Bar. Unclear what caused it. NOT fireworks related. 7 businesses impacted. Thousands of dollars in damage. @komonews pic.twitter.com/uW5MMuz94m
Amazing team work when two different zones come together to protect this aging commercial block in White Center. This could have been much worst. S/O to @SeattleFire @KingCountyFire2 @tukwilafd @SkywayFire @PugetSoundFire @RentonRFA https://t.co/5ztcQPzkG6
King Co. Fire says this was one of their fastest response times ever. A bystander flagged down a passing a fire crew who got to the scene within moments. This fire started at around 1:30 am at 16th & Roxbury in White Center. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/pwGEN6dM7H
#BreakingNews large strip mall fire in white center off 16th and Roxbury pic.twitter.com/MD4QGpgRBn
If you’ve ever been to the Lumberyard in White Center, you know how vital of a queer space it is in our community. The owners need our help while they figure things out after last night’s fire. Please give if you’re able and spread the word. https://t.co/yM1eTgTw8I
Two weeks ago, I was writing this story about how hard LumberYard Bar had worked to survive the last year.
Last night, I watched it burn down as a fire raged through several White Center businesses. Absolutely devastating. https://t.co/wt8dOJAMhs pic.twitter.com/kbhjqQCqM8
