Photo courtesy @ZONE3PIOs

A 2-alarm fire burned several older buildings in the 9600 block of 16th Ave SW in White Center (map below) early Monday morning, July 5, 2021.

Firefighters from numerous agencies worked hard to contain the blaze that damaged businesses, including the Lumberyard, Rat City Tattoo, The Boxing Gym, Ruff House Jiu Jitsu, John’s Hair & Nails and others.

No injuries were reported.

Basements and the fire in them made entry very dangerous, and firefighters had to take a defensive stance. The age of the buildings was also likely a factor.

Reports are that the fire started in the basement of the Lumberyard, and that it was not fireworks-related. An online fundraiser has been started for the Lumberyard. Another one for a boba cafe that was burned has also been started.

