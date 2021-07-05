The Washington State Patrol is reporting that a suspect wanted in connection with throwing rocks at vehicles on I-5 near S. 272nd (map below) has been arrested.

Troopers say that at approximately 12:25 am on Monday, July 5, 2021, they received a 9-1-1 call stating that a pedestrian at southbound I-5 near S. 272nd had thrown a rock at their vehicle, damaging the windshield.

As the responding trooper was approaching the area to make contact with the victim he observed a pedestrian walking southbound on the other side of the concrete barrier. The trooper parked his patrol vehicle in the gore point at S. 272nd where a total of two victims had pulled over and were awaiting contact. The trooper advised communications that he would be on foot in an attempt to locate the pedestrian. He walked northbound on the other side of the barrier and observed a subject lying in the tall grass. The trooper observed chunks of concrete in the area that appeared to have been recently broken off of the barrier.

Once another trooper arrived, the subject was detained for investigation of throwing debris. As the subject was being placed in the back of the patrol vehicle one of the victims approached and told the troopers that the subject was the person that threw a piece of concrete at his vehicle.

All involved in the investigation were moved off the freeway to a parking lot in order to take photographs and obtain statements from the victims. During this time two additional victims contacted the scene with damage to their vehicles.

The four victim drivers all stated that they were traveling southbound on I-5 in lane one approaching S. 272nd when their vehicles were struck by what appeared to be chunks of concrete. One of the drivers received minor injuries when the concrete pierced his windshield and struck him on the shoulder. The shattered glass also left minor cuts on his arm and face.

These intentional criminal acts by this suspect put the victims and their passengers in grave danger of serious injury or worse.

The suspect – 35-year old Edgar Rios from Seattle – was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of Assault 2nd and Malicious Mischief 2nd.

At this point in the investigation, troopers say they have no information to tie this arrest to similar incidents that have been occurring in the downtown Seattle corridor.

“The WSP along with the Seattle Police Department and the Department of Transportation are continuing with the plan in place to address the incidents through the downtown area. Continue to call 9-1-1 to report any pedestrians on the freeways no matter what location and provide as many details as possible.”