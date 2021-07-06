As more becomes known about the devastating fire which destroyed six businesses in Downtown White Center last weekend, we are also seeing more fundraisers created to help those impacted.
GoFundMe has verified the seven below fundraisers directly related to this tragic event:
-
- Nuggi Boba Cafe – https://www.gofundme.com/f/
help-us-rebuild-our-boba-cafe- that-burned-down
$8,971 raised
- Boxing Gym Westside – https://www.gofundme.com/f/
fire-relief-fund-for-the- boxing-gym-westside
$22,697 raised
- John’s Hair and Nails Beauty Salon – https://www.gofundme.com/f/
please-help-our-family- business-for-loss-income
$2,633 raised
- La Típica Oaxaquena – https://www.
gofundme.com/f/2fm3x0hq8o
$965 raised
- Dotties Double Wide – https://www.gofundme.com/f/
fire-damage-to-dotties-double- wide
$1,655 raised
- The Lumber Yard – https://www.gofundme.com/f/
the-lumber-yard-bar-fire- relief-fund
$98,962 raised
- General Fundraiser for employees of impacted businesses – https://www.gofundme.com/f/
support-white-center-fire- business-victim-staff
$8,069 raised
All of these fundraisers are verified and backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means funds are guaranteed to go to the right place or donors will get a refund. Here is additional information on the GoFundMe Guarantee: https://www.gofundme.com/c/safety/gofundme-guarantee