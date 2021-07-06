There was no Independence Day Parade in Burien this year, but did you see the cool stagecoach and horses in Normandy Park’s 4th of July parade?

New City Manager Amy Arrington and Mayor Sue-Ann Hohimer were the lucky passengers.

Special thanks to Airport Towing and Manhattan Village for sponsoring the stagecoach!

Also a big shoutout to everyone involved in organizing, including Susan West and the Friends of Normandy Park, along with West, Patti Gifford and Nakean Photography for sharing these awesome photos (click image below to view photo gallery):