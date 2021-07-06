One of the most popular events in the summer ’round these parts is the Olde Burien Block Party, which is returning to SW 152nd Street on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The party will run from Noon – 11 p.m. on SW 152nd between Ambaum Blvd. SW and 10th Ave SW (map below), with live music, dancing, food, drinks, special deals and much more.

As many will recall, last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This fun event will feature live music, dancing, food, and drinks from local establishments, including Tin Room Bar & Theater‘s family-friendly gathering spot, 909 Coffee and Wine, Classic Eats, Humble Vine Wine, and more

Bands performing will include: