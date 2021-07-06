Burien Town Square resident Guy Harper had an unexpected front row seat to an impressive professional fireworks display on the night of the 4th of July.

The annual fireworks show is privately funded by residents through the Lake Burien Shore Club.

“After a very nice BTS Community Room July 4th dinner event yesterday, I expected a nice quiet evening since ‘firecrackers’ were apparently ‘outlawed’ this year in Burien,” Harper said.

“Then, loud explosions developed at 10 p.m., and an actual, very professional 10 minute ‘Lake Union’ type fireworks show started…on a barge in Lake Burien. This display equaled or bettered any professional show seen previously in the Seattle area…IMHO. Very impressive! The videos were taken from our condo deck…excellent seats!”