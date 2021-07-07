King County Fire District No. 2 will be giving out FREE COVID-19 vaccinations at this Thursday’s (July 8, 2021) Burien Farmers Market.
Firefighters will be professionally jabbing the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccines to anyone needing one, with no appointment necessary.
“Looking forward to seeing you tomorrow!”
