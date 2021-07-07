UPDATE July 7, 2021 1:58 p.m.: The Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations Team, along with TAC-30 and detectives, peacefully ended a nearly 6-hour stand-off in the 12400 block of Ambaum Blvd. SW (map below) on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Police announced via Twitter at 1:55 p.m that the incident had been resolved.
“We thank the Burien community for their patience as King County deputies worked to get this man safely in custody,” police said.
Police say the suspect was wanted for a felony assault.
