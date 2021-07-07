Fury – the King County Sheriff’s Office drug detection K9 is rightfully proud of this recent bust:

Detectives from multiple King County Sheriff’s Office Special Emphasis Teams (SET), with the support of TAC-30 (SWAT) and Bomb Disposal Units (BDU), executed a search warrant Friday morning (July 2) in southeast King County.

Friday’s work was the result of a months-long investigation into narcotics distribution and firearms-related crimes. The results in this case are impressive and include the seizure of 3.6 pounds of heroin, 5.5 pounds of heroin, 6,471 fentanyl pills and 21.7 grams of crack. The street value of these narcotics is estimated to be $250,000.

The recovery of 14 firearms, including multiple handguns, shotguns and rifles, is equally impactful.

The suspect in this case was booked into the King County Jail for multiple felonies including being a felon in possession of stolen firearms.

“We congratulate all of our detectives for their work. Every gun, gram and pill the Sheriff’s Office recovers is potentially a life saved.

“With overdoses and gun violence touching too many of our neighbors, we know this case made White Center, Burien, Skyway, Maple Valley, Covington and other communities throughout south King County safer.”

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office