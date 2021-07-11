Photo courtesy @PugetSoundFire

A fire burned the Hanover Apartment complex Saturday night, July 10, 2021, in the 3200 block of S. 192nd Street in SeaTac, displacing around 85 residents.

Four people – including an infant – have been reported injured by the blaze, with two in critical condition, and two in serious condition.

The Red Cross is on-site, providing services for anyone who needs support.

Around 11:30 p.m., Puget Sound Fire was dispatched to the Hanover Apartments. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded, including Puget Sound Fire, King County Fire District No. 2, Tukwila, Renton, King County Medic One and South King Fire & Rescue.

According to South Sound News:

When crews arrived, they had heavy smoke and fire throughout the entire front of the building. Crews immediately upgraded the call to a second alarm.

While that was happening, crews got reports of multiple people needing to be rescued from the top floor on the backside of the building.

By the time the fire was called under control, a 3rd alarm had been called to help fight this blaze.

4 people have been reported injured in this fire, 2 are in critical condition, and 2 are in serious condition. One being an infant.

Even though cause is under investigation, we have heard unconfirmed reports that a person might be detained in relation to the fire.