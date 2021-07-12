All are invited to a free meet and greet event with some of the Candidates for Burien City Council at the Tin Room Bar & Theater this Wednesday night, July 14, 2021, starting at 7 p.m.

Organized by Tin Room owner Danny House, there is no need to RSVP, as this event is “going to be really informal.”

This event will be held outside the front of the Tin Room in Olde Burien (map below).

As of Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021, the eight candidates House has confirmed are:

The Tin Room Bar is located at 923 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien: