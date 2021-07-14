An in-person Burien City Council Candidate Forum will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Highline United Methodist Church.

The forum will be moderated by Roxana Pardo Garcia, co-winner of Burien’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ for 2021 and co-creator of Feeding El Pueblo.

This event will also be live streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook Page (be sure to “Like” our page here to get a notification when we’re going live). A recording will also be posted on our website shortly after the event.

Refreshments will be available, as well as Spanish-English interpretation.

Forums are a great opportunity for voters to see and hear candidates speak on the issues.

WHAT: Burien City Council Candidates Forum

WHEN: Monday, July 26, 2021: 6 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Highline United Methodist Church (13015 1st Ave S.; map below)

ONLINE: Live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/btownblog.

Highline United Methodist Church is located at 13015 1st Ave S.: