A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the Taradise parking lot for Tara Eckman Scott, who passed away this week.

Scott was the owner and operator of the Taradise Cafe, located at 9808 16th Ave SW.

Cause of her passing has not yet been released, but last year she had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but had apparently recovered.

Tara’s son, DeAndre Coulter, said:

“Feel free to come by and show and pay your respects. Nothin’ But Love.”