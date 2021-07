Come enjoy FREE Shakespeare in the Park presented by @greenstageseattle on two Saturdays this summer – July 31 and Aug. 7, 2021 – at Marvista Park in Normandy Park (map below).

The plays will be presented at 7 p.m.

“Free for everyone, beautiful park, bring a blanket and some snax and come enjoy the performances!”

Marvista Park is located at 19990 4th Ave SW in Normandy Park: