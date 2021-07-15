The next Highline Forum will be held virtually via MS Teams on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 2:30–4:30 p.m.
If you’re interested in attending, please email Dave Kaplan and put “Highline Forum rsvp” in the subject line. He will provide you the link to the meeting.
The agenda includes:
-
- a presentation by Highline College;
- a 2021 SEA Activity Update and Travel Outlook;
- an update on the Temporary Noise Monitoring Program;
- an update on Federal Policy Issues;
- an update on StART; and
- the usual round table on Emerging Issues.
Note Regarding Public Comments
Due to Senate Concurrent Resolution 8402 and the Governor’s Proclamation 20-28, there will be no physical location for this meeting.
Those wishing to provide public comment will have the opportunity to:
- Deliver public comment via email: All written comments received by email to [email protected] will be distributed to Forum members.
- Deliver public comment via MS Teams: To take advantage of this option, please email [email protected] with your name and the topic you wish to speak to by 9:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 21st. You will then be provided with a link to join the MS Teams meeting.
This process will be in place until further notice.