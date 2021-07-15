The next Highline Forum will be held virtually via MS Teams on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 2:30–4:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in attending, please email Dave Kaplan and put “Highline Forum rsvp” in the subject line. He will provide you the link to the meeting.

The agenda includes:

a presentation by Highline College; a 2021 SEA Activity Update and Travel Outlook; an update on the Temporary Noise Monitoring Program; an update on Federal Policy Issues; an update on StART; and the usual round table on Emerging Issues.



Note Regarding Public Comments

Due to Senate Concurrent Resolution 8402 and the Governor’s Proclamation 20-28, there will be no physical location for this meeting.

Those wishing to provide public comment will have the opportunity to:

Deliver public comment via email: All written comments received by email to [email protected] will be distributed to Forum members. Deliver public comment via MS Teams: To take advantage of this option, please email [email protected] with your name and the topic you wish to speak to by 9:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 21st. You will then be provided with a link to join the MS Teams meeting.

This process will be in place until further notice.

Download the July 21 Agenda