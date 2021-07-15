King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove this week presented Burien C.A.R.E.S Director Debra George, with a check for $1,500 to help establish a new adoption program that connects local seniors with older pets at C.A.R.E.S.

“As a cat lover, I know firsthand how owning a pet can make one’s life better,” Upthegrove said. “My current cat, Dobby, has joined me on many a Zoom meeting during COVID and has provided many hours of laughter and stress relief. He even did his own video series about how to stay safe and healthy during a pandemic.”

Numerous studies have demonstrated the benefits of pet ownership for seniors including decreased feelings of loneliness, lower stress, and an increase in fitness.

Additionally, health benefits such as a decrease in blood pressure and in cholesterol and triglyceride levels have been found in studies of those who own a furry friend.

“Senior pets are often overlooked for adoption because many people want a puppy or kitten,” said Debra George, Director at Burien C.A.R.E.S. “But older pets are often a perfect fit for seniors who want companionship and love without necessarily the higher energy levels of younger animals. It’s a perfect match that can make a huge difference in the life of both the senior and the pet. We are so excited to start this new program.”

More info here: https://www.buriencares.org .

Burien C.A.R.E.S. is located at 909 SW 151st Street: