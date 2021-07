Grab your bike and your helmet (and a parent or guardian) and come participate in a fun bike safety course on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from Noon – 3 p.m.

This event will include a bike and helmet giveaway, games, and more.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1200629057076125

Sponsored by Burien Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and Burien Police Department, this free event will be held at the Boulevard Park Library.