Grace Church is hosting a 13-week Grief recovery program called GriefShare, starting Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

The recovery support group starts on Saturday, August 28, 2021 and continues every Saturday through November 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m, to 12 Noon.

There will be a $15 charge for a workbook.

Register online at www.griefshare.org.

Or call local facilitator Barb at 206-932-7459.

Grace Church is located at 10323 28th Ave SW: