REMINDER : An in-person Burien City Council Candidate Forum will be held this Monday, July 26, 2021, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Highline United Methodist Church.

Both winners of this year’s Burien “Citizen of the Year” Award will play leading roles – Don Berg of Transform Burien will be Master of Ceremonies, and Roxana Pardo Garcia of Feeding El Pueblo will serve as Moderator.

This event will also be live streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook Page (be sure to “Like” our page here to get a notification when we’re going live). A recording will also be posted on our website shortly after the event.

Eight candidates have formally accepted:

John White Krystal Marx Alex Simkus Sarah Moore Georgette Reyes Jimmy Matta Charles Schaefer Hugo Garcia



Organizers offer these ground rules:

When guests arrive, they will be able to write questions individually on cards that will be picked up, submitted, and sorted into six Topic baskets: Public Safety, Affordable Housing, Homelessness, Business/Economic Development, Youth Issues, and the Environment. A miscellaneous basket will include other questions for a final round, as time permits. The Emcee, Don Berg, will not only explain the process at the beginning of the night, that each of the candidates will have exactly one minute to respond to each of the seven questions, but the Emcee will also draw out one question from each basket in full view of the audience, at the moment it will be read. He will then hand the question over to Roxana Pardo Garcia, the Moderator, who will read out the question. A timekeeper will be keeping time and will announce when time is up for each candidate.



Refreshments will be available, as well as Spanish-English interpretation.

Forums are a great opportunity for voters to see and hear candidates speak on the issues.

WHAT: Burien City Council Candidates Forum

WHEN: Monday, July 26, 2021: 6 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Highline United Methodist Church (13015 1st Ave S.; map below)

ONLINE: Live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/btownblog.

Highline United Methodist Church is located at 13015 1st Ave S.: