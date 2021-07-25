Shakespeare in the Park is back – the Burien Arts Association and the City of Normandy Park will be presenting two evenings of Shakespeare plays this summer in collaboration with Greenstage, noted for its summer Shakespeare productions in area parks.

The free outdoor performances will be held at Marvista Park in Normandy Park, starting at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, July 31 @ 7 p.m. Backyard Bard will present an evening of abbreviated versions of The Tempest and Twelfth Night with a common theme of braving the storm. Twelfth Night is a romantic comedy with several interwoven plots of romance and mistaken identity. Separated from her twin brother in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a boy and finds employment with the Duke Orsino. Robbed of his position and wealth and marooned on an island, Prospero in The Tempest uses his magical powers to create a storm to revenge himself on his enemies. Once those who wronged him are washed up on his island, they are in Prospero’s power. Saturday, Aug. 7 @ 7 p.m.: Midsummer Night’s Dream . The beloved classic is a story of love, fairies, and mischief. A group of fairies use their magical powers to befuddle a group of lovers. Love is presented as a form of madness with a lot of comedy.



WHERE: Marvista Park, 19900 4th Avenue SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 )map below).

There are restrooms, ample parking, and a very nice children’s play area. Bring a picnic, blankets, and chairs.

Distancing of family groups on the grass and masks may be required depending on the state COVID-19 regulations at that time.

Cost: FREE

For more information, please contact Claire Yurdin, Chair, Shakespeare in the Park at Burien Arts Association: [email protected].