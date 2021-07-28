The Highline Heritage Museum will be holding a ‘Now & Then’ historic walking tour of downtown Burien on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 2 – 3 p.m.

“Join us to this guided tour exploring business on SW152nd Street. Tour will last 45-60 minutes. Be prepared to walk, discover and share stories with the group!”

Space is limited to 20 individuals on a first come basis. All tours begin at the museum. Members: $10 per person Non-members: $12 per person Register by emailing [email protected] .



More info here: https://highlinehistory.org/event/now-then-historic-walking-tour/

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: