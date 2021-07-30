Come see a free family-friendly play in the parks that isn’t Shakespeare with Rachel Rene’s clever adaptation for BAT Theatre of Noel Coward’s comedy Hay Fever, starting TONIGHT – Friday, July 30, 2021 at Riverton Heights Park in SeaTac.

Now set in the 1960s, Coward’s comedy follows the eccentric Bliss family during a weekend of misdirection that is anything but relaxing for their unsuspecting guests.

Hay Fever is a hilarious primer on how not to entertain visitors. Judith Bliss, a recently retired actress for whom all the world is a stage, invites devoted fan Sandy Tyrell to the Bliss country home for a bit of flirting. She is not amused to discover that the rest of her family has also invited the objects of their own infatuations for the weekend.

With no advance notice, the housekeeper, Clara, is fretting about running out of rooms and food for the unexpected guests. The mischief escalates as romantic pairings keep changing and the Blisses’ familial rivalries intensify.

BAT is bringing the hilarity of Hay Fever to:

SeaTac – Friday, July 30 , 7 p.m. at Riverton Heights Park, 3011 S 148th St, SeaTac, WA 98168 Des Moines – Sunday, Aug. 15 , at 3 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park, 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198 – in the meadow Burien – Friday, Aug. 20 , at 7:30 p.m. at Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd St, Burien, WA 98166 Normandy Park – Sunday, Aug. 22 , at 5 p.m. at Marvista Park, 19990 4th Avenue SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166



“BAT missed performing for you in the parks last summer due to Covid,” said Eric Dickman, BAT’s artistic director. “We are so excited to perform live in-person for our communities for the first time since the Covid shut-down in March 2020.”

The performances are FREE, so come see them all. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Performances run approximately 90 minutes, and are sponsored by the cities of SeaTac, Des Moines, Burien and Normandy Park and SeaTac. Special thanks to Transform Burien, New Horizons Moving and the Highline School District.

For more information, go to https://battheatre.org/shows/current-season/hay-fever-by-noel-coward.

THE CAST, DIRECTOR AND DESIGNERS

Stage director Rachel Rene directs the talented cast of Daniel Barber (Sandy Tyrell), Kassey Castro (Simon Bliss), Adrian Cerrato (Richard Greatham), Rylie Latham (Myra Arundel), Suz Marie (Sorel Bliss), Miki Murray (Jackie Coryton), Angela Parisotto (Clara), Rachel Rene (Judith Bliss) and Rex Waters (David Bliss). Garth Ball is the show’s stage manager.

The creative team for the show is: Rachel Rene, script adaptation; Cyndi Baumgardner, props design; Rachel Rene and Maggie Larrick, costume design; and Rachel Rene, sound design.

ABOUT BAT THEATRE

Exciting live theater has been a tradition in Burien since 1955. Incorporated in 1980, BAT Theatre is a leading producer of quality live theater serving residents of the Seattle and south Puget Sound areas.

BAT gives audiences an intriguing and invigorating theatre experience with unusual productions. The company’s mission is to “welcome and embrace our shared humanity through live theater. We question norms and thrive because of our diversity and energetic commitment to excellence.”

BAT is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) entity and operates on revenue from ticket sales, donations, grants, sponsorships and volunteers.

More info here: https://battheatre.org.

Riverton Heights Park is located at 3011 S 148th Street in SeaTac: