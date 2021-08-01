The Burien Brat Trot will run again through the streets of B-Town – in person – on Sunday, Sept. 26th, 2021.
This is an annual fundraiser for the Highline Schools Foundation.
“We hope you will join us for this flat and fast run/walk through the streets of Burien – on Sunday, September 26th!”
Organizers are updating the course this year, and will be hosting a Kid’s 1k Fun Run, for kids 12 and under.
“Bring the whole family, this fundraising event is stroller, kid, and dog-friendly!”
Post-run, enjoy the community fun of a Bavarian Fest, including a charity beer garden, along with kid’s activities, food, and more, all along SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien.
2021 Brat Trot Registration Fees:
- 5k Adult Registration, adults over 18: $25
- 5k Student/Youth Registration, youth up to age 18: $20
- 5k Family Registration, good for up to 5 adult/youth: $100
- 1k Kid’s Fun Run Registration, kids 12 and under: $20
Prices are valid through Aug. 31.
Fundraise & Win Prizes
Sign up to fundraise for Highline Schools Foundation and win prizes! With your registration confirmation, you’ll receive an email with instruction on how to become a Brat Trot Fundraiser!
- Raise $50, get a Brat Trot T-shirt
- Raise $125, get the t-shirt and a Brat Trot beanie
- Raise $200, a t-shirt, beanie, and Brat Trot socks
- Raise $250 or more, you’ll get all the Brat Trot swag, and you’ll be entered to win the grand prize!
Bonus! Raise $50 or more by August 31, and you’ll be entered to win a $50 gift card!
Team Discounts
Planning to run Brat Trot as a team? Request your discount code today! With the code, each of your team members will receive $5 off their registration fee.
Send a request today to [email protected]
Win Cash for your school!
When you register, don’t forget to note your school affiliation! The schools with the most affiliated runners will receive cash prizes:
- First place – $750
- Second place – $500
- Third place – $250
COVID-19 Precautions
We are aware of the potential for changes in state and local guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, we have contingency plans to shift to should the need arise. Because this event is fully outdoors, we will likely be able to maintain plans for the Brat Trot 5k Run/Walk and the Kid’s 1k Fun Run. We will provide regular updates on any changes to this event.
Not ready to run in-person? You can register and run your own course! You can elect to have your bib shipped to you or pick it up at packet pick-up on Saturday, 9/25. More packet pick-up details to come.
See all the details and register on the Brat Trot web page here:
https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org/brat-trot-bavarian-fest/
Or on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/226609435878831