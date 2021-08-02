Discover Burien is inviting all to cruise through Normandy Park and Burien with classic cars on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

The cruise will begin in Normandy Park at 1 p.m.

All cars must be registered to be included in the cruise, no exceptions.

“If you are a spectator and wish to watch the Car Show Cruise through Normandy Park and Burien, please join us – safely!” organizers said. “In your homes or outside of your homes! A map of the area will be posted shortly for planning purposes. Please keep socially distanced and safe at all times.”

Public voting will take place online following the Car Cruise where one car will receive the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Online voting will take place on Facebook and the Discover Burien website.

Voting will start on Monday after the event and will be open until that Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Discover Burien is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. To register you vehicle for the car cruise go to www.DiscoverBurien.org .