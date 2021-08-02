SPONSORED :

Providence St. Joseph Health is a comprehensive not-for-profit network of hospitals, care centers, health plans, physicians, clinics, home health care and services continuing a more than 100-year tradition of serving the poor and vulnerable.

Currently they seek to fill two positions at their Providence St.Joseph health location:

Providence St. Joseph Health is calling a Resident Service Coordinator to our location in Seattle WA.

We are seeking for a Resident Service Coordinator who will work primarily to support both individual resident and community well-being, education and development. The service coordinator’s role is diverse and resident-directed. Service coordinators identify and promote access to services in the community, provide case management services as needed and requested, and develop programs and resources that support resident and community health and wellness. The Resident Service Coordinator’s purpose is to promote safety, independence, aging in place and quality of life.

In this position you will have the following responsibilities:

Understand and promote the philosophy of Supportive Housing and the Mission and Core Values of Providence St. Joseph Health in every interaction with residents and staff. Provide general case management services (including intake, non-clinical assessment, development of individualized case plans, advocacy, communication, coordination and reassessment as needed) and referral services for all residents requiring and requesting assistance. Referrals may include outside case management, personal assistance, chore worker services, food delivery, transportation, health and mental health, legal, crisis intervention, etc. Establish and maintain linkages with local agencies and service providers. Contacting and or participating in local community service provider networks may be required including attendance at local meetings or events. Assemble and maintain a directory of local service providers, programs, partnerships, etc., that may provide needed services to individual residents and/or resident community. Develop, organize and preside at education and health related programming for resident benefit and to promote community health & wellness. Promote community building by assisting residents to build informal support networks among fellow residents, family and friends. Ensure compliance with performance standards and expectations promulgated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), American Association of Service Coordinator (AASC) and Providence Supportive Housing through consultation, supervision and program reviews with the Service Coordination Manager. Maintain complete, accurate and timely records and notes of work associated with individual and community service delivery. Complete and submit timely and correct annual services and demographic reporting to HUD and/or Providence Supportive Housing as required. Complete mandatory initial and annual training and continuing education requirements on prescribed topics relevant to resident needs and service coordination function. Collaborate with property management efforts when appropriate and needed. Provide education, information and feedback as necessary to support successful tenancy. Support, educate and advocate for residents regarding obligations of tenancy. Other duties as assigned



Qualifications:

Required qualifications for this position include:

Two (2) years experience in social service delivery with senior citizens and/or non-elderly disabled.

Demonstrated ability to advocate, organize, problem-solve and provide results for the elderly and disabled served.



Preferred qualifications or this position include:

A Bachelor of Social Work, Human Services, or degree in Gerontology, Psychology or Counseling; a college degree is fully acceptable. However, individuals without a degree but with appropriate work experience may be hired. Familiarity with the aging process, senior services, disability services, eligibility and application detail associated with federal and state entitlement programs, legal liability issues relating to providing service coordination, drug and alcohol use and abuse by the elderly, and mental health issues Demonstrated working knowledge of supportive services and other resources for senior citizens and non-elderly disabled in the area served by the project



About the department you will serve.

Providence Shared Services provides a variety of functional and system support services for our Providence family of organizations across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. We are focused on supporting our Mission by delivering a robust foundation of services and sharing of specialized expertise.

We offer comprehensive, best-in-class benefits to our caregivers. For more information, visit https://www.providenceiscalling.jobs/rewards-benefits/

Our Mission

As expressions of God’s healing love, witnessed through the ministry of Jesus, we are steadfast in serving all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.

About Us

Providence is a comprehensive not-for-profit network of hospitals, care centers, health plans, physicians, clinics, home health care and services continuing a more than 100-year tradition of serving the poor and vulnerable. Providence is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. Providence does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, disability, veteran, military status, religion, age, creed, national origin, sexual identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, genetic information, or any other basis prohibited by local, state, or federal law.

Schedule: Full-time

Shift: Day

Job Category: Patient Services

Location: Washington-Seattle

Req ID: 282648

Providence St. Joseph Health is calling a Maintenance Technician to our location in Seattle, WA. This position is 0.6 FTE. 24 hours per week, day time, 8 hours/3 days or 6 hours/4 days.

We are seeking a Maintenance Technician a skilled trade position who will be responsible for the repair and replacement activity essential to the ongoing viability of the physical plant including but not limited to electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry and mechanical replacement and repair, apartment turnover and implementation of a preventative maintenance schedule.

In this position you will:

Uphold the Mission and Core Values of Providence Health & Services and support the goals and principles of supportive housing. Prioritize and record work orders from residents and staff, and complete repair and replacement activity in a timely manner. Ensure that all repair, replacement, maintenance and janitorial work meets or exceeds industry specific standards. Manage apartment turnover activities including but not limited to patching, painting, facilitating carpet and flooring replacement, supervising cleaning, etc. Refine and implement a preventative maintenance schedule for any equipment or fixtures that require it. Coordinate and interface with repair, testing, and replacement contractors as necessary.



Qualifications:

Required qualifications for this position include:

Minimum two years providing maintenance technician services in multi-family settings



Preferred qualifications for this position include:

High school diploma or equivalent and some formal training in skilled trades



About the department you will serve

Providence Strategic and Management Services provides a variety of functional and system support services for all eight regions of Providence Health & Services from Alaska to California. We are focused on supporting our Mission by delivering a robust foundation of services and sharing of specialized expertise.

We offer comprehensive, best-in-class benefits to our caregivers. For more information, visit https://www.providenceiscalling.jobs/rewards-benefits/

Our Mission

As expressions of God’s healing love, witnessed through the ministry of Jesus, we are steadfast in serving all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.

About Us

Providence is a comprehensive not-for-profit network of hospitals, care centers, health plans, physicians, clinics, home health care and services continuing a more than 100-year tradition of serving the poor and vulnerable. Providence is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. Providence does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, disability, veteran, military status, religion, age, creed, national origin, sexual identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, genetic information, or any other basis prohibited by local, state, or federal law.

Schedule: Part-time

Shift: Day

Job Category: Maintenance

Location: Washington-Seattle

Req ID: 295947

Providence is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. Providence does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, disability, veteran, military status, religion, age, creed, national origin, sexual identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, genetic information, or any other basis prohibited by local, state, or federal law.