Master Gardeners 2021 Fall Festival of Plants & Speakers – including Cool Plants, Hot Tips, Fall Master Gardener Plant Sale & Talks – will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Bellevue Botanical Garden:

After a hot scorching summer, fall is the time to replace all your plants that burnt to a crisp with fresh cool plants. We all know the ideal time to plant is in the fall. It’s cooler, you’ll use fewer resources, and you give the plants some time to settle before they explode in the spring! Several local specialty plant vendors will be selling plants at this sale.

We will be hosting guided talks throughout the garden, focusing on unique areas that are individually maintained by the BBG Garden Partners.

You may register for a guided talk or talks you are interested in attending. There will be special guest speakers during the day at this event.

The speakers will include local celebrity gardeners and educators Ciscoe Morris, Nita-Jo Rountree and Christina Pfeiffer. These speaker events will take place inside the Aaron Education Center at BBG, and seating will be limited.

Watch for registration details to make sure you are signed up for these entertaining and informative talks.

All proceeds benefit the Master Gardener Foundation of King County in supporting local Master Gardeners’ activities to teach about science-based gardening in the Puget Sound region.

Rain or shine, we hope to see you and help you enhance your garden this fall.

More info here: https://www.mgfkc.org/events/fall-sale-speakers

