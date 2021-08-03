The first round of results are in for Tuesday’s (Aug. 3, 2021) Primary Election, and early returns are favoring Martin Barrett & Hugo Garcia for Position No. 1, Jimmy Matta and Mark Dorsey for Position No. 3, Sarah Moore and Alex Simkus for Position No. 5, and Krystal Marx and Stephanie More for Position No. 7.

This is the first round of returns, and historically totals will change as more results are tabulated.

CITY OF BURIEN

Ballots Counted: 5,011

* Registered Voters: 30,046

City of Burien Council Position No. 1:

Martin Barrett: 2659 • 55.05% Hugo Garcia: 2028 • 41.99% Abdifatah Mohamedhaji: 122 • 2.53 Write-in



City of Burien Council Position No. 3:

Jimmy Matta: 2092 • 43.43% Mark Dorsey: 2076 • 43.10% Charles Schaefer: 635 • 13.18 Write-in: 14 • 0.29



City of Burien Council Position No. 5:

Sarah Moore: 2114 • 44.17% Alex Simkus: 2052 • 42.88% Georgette Reyes: 603 • 12.60 Write-in: 351 • 0.41



City of Burien Council Position No. 7:

Krystal Marx: 1400 • 29.02% Stephanie Mora: 1074 • 22.26% John White: 877 • 18.18 Patty Janssen (dropped out): 729 • 15.11 Elissa Fernandez: 392 • 8.12 John Potter: 337 • 6.98 Write-in: 16 • 0.33



The next round of results will be released Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 4.

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

