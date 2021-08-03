A fire burned a commercial building located at 124 SW 154th Street in Burien early Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, 2021.

Multiple fire units from Burien/Highline, Tukwila, and Puget Sound Fire responded to the blaze at around 3:30 a.m.

UPDATE : Earlier we mistakenly posted that the fire appeared to be at the Andrew House Condos, a 16-unit building built in 1990. However, according to a resident there, the blaze was actually across the street from that complex in a vacant building.

Video shot shortly after the first units arrived shows the structure fully engulfed.

No word yet on the cause, whether there were any injuries or if any residents were displaced.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit is investigating.

“Please avoid the area,” King County Fire District No. 2 tweeted at 6:02 a.m.