Patricia “Pat” Monroe passed away July 25, 2021, at the age of 82.

Pat was born to Norman and Ida Kerr on January 21, 1939, in Warden, Washington.

Pat graduated from Kennewick High School in 1957.

Soon after she moved to Seattle.

She eventually settled in Burien, living in the same home since 1966.

She is survived by her brother, Norman Kerr, five children, Tamera, Debbie, Ken, Mike, and Zach, and five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Her dog Scooter – who passed away three days later – will be joining her.

Throughout her life, Mom always put her children first. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. She always knew just what to say when you asked for advice.

We love you mom and will miss you!

