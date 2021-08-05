A fundraiser to benefit the businesses affected by the devastating July 5 fire in White Center will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

This event will run from Noon – 5 p.m. in White Center’s retail core on 16th Ave SW between 98th Ave SW & SW Roxbury Street (map below).

There will be:

LIVE music Pop-Up Market Food Vendors Food & Bar Crawl Raffle & Auction



This is a free event, although donations are strongly encouraged at event entrances.

Entrances are located on the corner of Roxbury and 16th Ave SW, and at 98th Ave SW and 16th SW.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the businesses affected by the fire.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/410527580370900