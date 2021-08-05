The third round of results were released for Tuesday’s (Aug. 3, 2021) Primary Election, and these returns for the Burien City Council race show that “progressive” candidates’ results are creeping upwards, while the more “conservative” ones are trending downwards.

These types of numbers are typical as more votes are counted, theoretically due to younger voters voting later than their older neighbors.

CITY OF BURIEN

Ballots Counted: 7,446

* Registered Voters: 30,046 • 24.78%

City of Burien Council Position No. 1:

Martin Barrett: 3,890 • 54.06% (down -1.04% from 55.05%) Hugo Garcia: 3,114 • 43.27% (up +1.71% from 41.56%)



City of Burien Council Position No. 3:

Jimmy Matta: 3,143 • 43.95% (up +1.14% from 42.81%) Mark Dorsey: 3,062 • 42.82% (down -0.84% from 43.66%)



City of Burien Council Position No. 5:

Sarah Moore: 3,164 • 44.44 (up +0.73% from 43.71%) Alex Simkus: 3,068 • 43.09% (down -0.33% from 43.42%)



City of Burien Council Position No. 7:

Krystal Marx: 2,191 • 30.60% (up +1.79% from 28.81%) Stephanie Mora: 1,603 • 22.39% (down -0.06% from 22.45%)



The next round of results will be released Friday afternoon, Aug. 5.

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

