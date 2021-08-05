Burien Arts Association will be holding an Opening Reception for Helena Rogers this Friday night, Aug. 6, 2021, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum.
This will be the first Exhibits Opening Reception at the museum this year.
“Come and join us!”
This is hosted by Burien Arts, Artists United, and the museum.
BURIEN ARTS ASSOCIATION
FEATURED ARTIST Helena Rogers
WHAT: OPENING RECEPTION
WHEN: FRIDAY, 8/6 AT 6 – 7:30 PM
WHERE: 819 SW 152nd Street. Burien [email protected]
FEATURED ARTISTS:
-
- Danny Bobrow
- Lisa Union
- Doug Early