EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its first in-person luncheon since Feb., 2020, focusing on Sea-Tac Airport updates.

The featured speaker was Lance Lyttle, Managing Director of the Aviation Division for the Port of Seattle.

Lyttle gave updates on how the pandemic affected airport operations, new construction projects as well as how the airport is recovering. He also participated in a Q&A towards the end of the event.

Watch the full video below (running time 41 minutes, 48 seconds):



