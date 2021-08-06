SPONSORED :

Aegis of West Seattle invites all to an upcoming Hiring Event this coming Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Recruiting Nurses, Caregivers, CNAs, Medication Technicians, Cooks, Housekeepers and Life Enrichment staff with to fill a variety of roles at our community in Seattle.

At Aegis Senior Living, our people are our priority. We want our entire staff to feel awesome about their job, and at Aegis, you truly can.

At the event, you will have the opportunity to interview with the Aegis team! We offer competitive pay rates, flexible schedules, and much more! Complete an application, enjoy light refreshments, participate in an on-the-spot and guaranteed job interview, and have your questions answered about working for one of the leading companies in the area.

More info on Aegis is here.

Aegis Senior Living is located at 4700 SW Admiral Way, Seattle, WA 98116: