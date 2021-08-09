SPONSORED :

New B-Town Biz “Cha-Cha Feet” offers relief and rejuvenation for distressed feet.

Pro Tip: B-Town Blog Readers can now save $25.00 off a para medical pedicure and $10.00 off a traditional pedicure. Simply mention The B-Town Blog when you book your appointment.

Now operating within Lavish Nail Stylz On Ambaum Blvd. independently owned and operated ChaCha Feet offers ParaMedical pedicures by appointment only, and is currently scheduling to serve clients in need of therapeutic relief for their feet. You need no longer hide your feet for fear of embarrassment over their distressed appearance, not to mention the associated discomfort you may be experiencing. There is help available to restore a healthy and attractive look and feel for your tootsies.

Owner operator Kisha Oliver is excited to bring her services to the Burien salon, and also is available for mobile services. That’s right, she can come to you to you! As a specialized field with so much to offer, Kisha would like to share the following details about her service with you:

“Hello, I’m Kisha, a Certified Master Pedicurist/ WA state licensed nail professional specializing in waterless pedicure and therapeutic services. Some of my specialties include debridement of thick toenails, and treatments to address fungus, calluses, corns, and cracked heels. I have infused aesthetic and therapeutic services into my pedicure style.

“My goal is to ensure that I provide safe footcare to Everyone, but especially to those who have medical aliments such as diabetes or cancer, along with the elderly, persons with unsightly feet and pregnant mothers. I sanitize and disinfect with medically-approved products and I also take an extra step to sterilize my metal instrument in a dry heat box. I use individual disposable nail kits on each client, and you are more than welcome to take your kit home with you after the service is performed. I use all the same tools a podiatrist would use, minus the sharp like knife instruments and cheese grater instruments. All services are non-invasive.

“Pedicures are not only important to make the toenail pretty, but also to help with smoothing out calluses and healing cracked heels reliving pressure from corns and debriding those thick nails so that your feet are comfortable. I would like to invite the community to see what sets me apart from others. I work by appointment only and invite you to contact me if you have any questions. You can reach me at [email protected]. I am not a medical doctor, rather, I work within the scope of being a nail tech with advanced training as a certified master pedicurist and para medical training. I do not diagnose, but I can refer you to a doctor if need be. Thank you for taking time to discover my business, I am looking forward to offering relief and beautiful results for all my Burien area clients.”

Cha Cha Feet

14443 Ambaum Blvd. SW

Burien, WA 98166 Phone: 206-501-1264 Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.chachafeet.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kishaolivee