An ‘Excessive Heat Watch’ has been issued by the National Weather Service, projected to run from this Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

While it won’t likely break the record-setting 108 degrees set at Sea-Tac Airport on June 27, 2021, it will still get quite toasty.

Weather experts say to expect hot conditions, with heat index values up to 98-100 possible, and warn:

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

304 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Hot conditions with heat index values up to 98-100

possible. Puget Sound: 94-98 degrees. South Sound and Chehalis

Valley: 97-101 degrees. Western slopes of the Cascades: 92-98

degrees.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Nighttime relief Thursday, Friday and

Saturday morning will be poor across Eastern Puget Sound, the

adjacent Cascade foothills and in the Seattle metro area away

from the water. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Here’s the detailed 7-day forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

