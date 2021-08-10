The fifth round of results were released for Tuesday’s (Aug. 3, 2021) Primary Election, and these returns for the Burien City Council race show continued minor increases for some candidates.

As more votes are counted, ballots from younger voters – who often vote later – are increasing and being reflected in the totals.

CITY OF BURIEN

Ballots Counted: 10,392

* Registered Voters: 30,046 • 34.59%

City of Burien Council Position No. 1:

Martin Barrett: 5,104 • 50.91% Hugo Garcia: 4,663 • 46.51%



City of Burien Council Position No. 3:

Jimmy Matta*: 4,701 • 47.17% Mark Dorsey: 4,054 • 40.67%



City of Burien Council Position No. 5:

Sarah Moore: 4,597 • 46.45 Alex Simkus: 4,045 • 40.88%



City of Burien Council Position No. 7:

Krystal Marx*: 3,340 • 33.48% Stephanie Mora: 2,153 • 21.58%



*incumbent

The next round of results will be released Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11.

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

