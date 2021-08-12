From our friends at WABI Burien:

Let’s have a big show of hands for Laura Kennedy Gould!

When Laura retired a handful of years ago, she stepped up and offered to start and lead the WABI Weekday Walkers that walk on… wait for it…Wednesdays.

Eight years have now passed and Laura hasn’t missed a beat. She has scouted out, pre-selected and mapped walks in this Highline area. On the third Wednesday of every month, at 9:00 a.m., Laura has led other walkers on 2.5 – 3 mile walks in Burien, Normandy Park, Des Moines, Tukwila and SeaTac: downtown bakery walks, beach walks, nature trails and sometimes hidden, hard-to-discover spots. Just think of all the exploration and conversation we’ve enjoyed because of Laura’s efforts!

Laura is now passing the torch as the WABI Weekday Walk Leader to Audrey Lipps. Laura, along with her husband, continues to explore far-off, distant places around the world from their home here in Burien, and she remains on the WABI Board.

Audrey and her husband Dave have recently moved to Burien from Reston, Virginia, to be closer to their kids and grandkids. Audrey is a mental health counselor and also enjoys walking, biking, hiking, kayaking, quilting, and exploring the geographic and culinary bounties of the Pacific Northwest.

Picking up where Laura left off, Audrey will lead the WABI Weekday Walkers on the third Wednesday of each month, at 9:00. You can read more about the walks HERE. As always, the meeting place and location for each walk will be posted on the WABI website before each walk. Subscribe to our emails and you’ll get a notice about each walk in your inbox.

“WABI sends a big shout out of gratitude to Audrey for walking into this role! What a great way for her (and her husband) to get to know their new City of Burien!

“Thank you, Laura. Brava!”

