From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

A man was shot and killed near S. 200th and International Blvd. South in SeaTac (map below) Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021.

Two other victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The shooting happened near the Angle Lake Link light rail station.

Traffic delays around S. 200th and International Blvd. South will remain for several hours.

Detectives with KCSO Major Crimes Unit continue their work to identify person(s) responsible.