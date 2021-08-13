SPONSORED :

Looking for something fun to do next weekend? Want to meet amazing local people and learn more about an organization that has been serving the Burien community for more than four decades?

Look no further than your friendly Burien Eagles, who are hosting an Open House next Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 starting at 5 p.m.

“Stop on in and learn more about our wonderful fraternal and charitable organization located in the heart of Olde Burien, and have some fun!”

Eagles will be cooking up delicious summer BBQ items from the grill. A $5 donation is suggested, with all proceeds going to charity.

There will also be live music from 7 – 11 p.m. courtesy of Triangular Jazztet. This amazing trio has been performing weekly in and around Seattle since 2011, bringing an organic mix of jazz and blues standards as well as original tunes.

“It will be a great night of fun and community camaraderie! Don’t miss this opportunity to join in the fun while discovering what it’s like to be one of the People Helping People!”

Additional info re COVID-19: Eagles are currently complying with all state and county requirements, and will continue to comply with any future changes. This includes requesting that any patron who is currently unvaccinated to wear a mask. Anyone who wants to voluntarily wear a mask regardless of vaccination status is more than welcome. We also have hand sanitizer available in multiple places throughout the Aerie.

More information is available on their Facebook Page here: Burien Eagles – Home | Facebook

“See you there!”