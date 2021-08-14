The King County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested a suspected arsonist, wanted on suspicion of five recent vehicle fires in the region.

As The SeaTac Blog previously reported, on Saturday evening, Aug. 7, 2021, firefighters from multiple agencies throughout southwest King County extinguished five vehicle fires in SeaTac, Burien and Tukwila.

“Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit (FIU) are pleased to share that Sunday evening, just 24-hours after the first fire, a suspect was arrested by KCSO patrol deputies in SeaTac, when they responded to an unrelated disturbance,” police said.

While work in these five cases continues, the suspect remains held in the King County Jail on multiple Arson-2 charges.

“Success in these cases was the result of great teamwork between our FIU detectives and SeaTac patrol. By quickly identifying a suspect, SeaTac deputies were prepared when the call came that would put him in custody.”

“…communities in southwest King County can rest easier knowing a suspected arsonist is behind bars.”

