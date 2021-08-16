SPONSORED :

Discover Burien is looking to hire a Social Media Assistant:

TITLE: Social Media Assistant

REPORTS TO: Executive Director

REQUIREMENTS:

Social Media/Email Marketing

Feature three different businesses on Social platforms Manage all social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Promote member businesses via email and social media Promote any and all upcoming events on Social platforms Share as many member posts as possible Write/proofread/edit media releases and send them out as needed-generally only a few per month. Welcome new members on Social platforms (a few per month)



2. Customer Service/Office Management Activities

answer phone and email as needed while in the office assist in other customer service activities as requested by the Executive Director



Job Description

FUNCTION:

Area of coverage includes customer service and office support for the organization in the office, Social media management, email marketing management, proofreading and editing publications

and writing press releases. This is a 10-20 hour per week in office job (no remote work).

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

This position requires multi-tasking skills and the ability to work independently. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills are required. Attention to detail is vital. Demonstrated ability to shift direction in response to changing work situations is critical. Proficiency on Social media platforms is required.

SKILLS:

Strong knowledge of computer systems and software – Microsoft Office Suite, Constant Contact email marketing, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc Excellent oral and written communication skills Excellent organizational and time-management skills Professional and positive demeanor *Proven accuracy and attention to detail

