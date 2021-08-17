Photo courtesy @ZONE3PIOS

From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

A 3-alarm fire hit the Maple Crest Apartments located at 15100 65th Ave S. in Tukwila early Tuesday morning, Aug. 17, 2021, and there are at least two fatalities.

Officials said an adult and a child were killed in the same apartment in the blaze.

Firefighters responded to the first call around 5 a.m., and found the structure engulfed in flames.

Multiple agencies responded, including Tukwila, Renton, ZONE3PIOS, Puget Sound Fire, IAFF2595, South King Fire & Rescue, Local1257, Skyway Fire and King County Fire District No. 2.

Parts of the structure were still burning nearly five hours later, and portions of the roof have begun to collapse.

Firefighters still have not had full access to search the building.

Cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Five people who were initially unaccounted for have since been found safe, authorities said.