From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:
A 3-alarm fire hit the Maple Crest Apartments located at 15100 65th Ave S. in Tukwila early Tuesday morning, Aug. 17, 2021, and there are at least two fatalities.
Officials said an adult and a child were killed in the same apartment in the blaze.
Firefighters responded to the first call around 5 a.m., and found the structure engulfed in flames.
Multiple agencies responded, including Tukwila, Renton, ZONE3PIOS, Puget Sound Fire, IAFF2595, South King Fire & Rescue, Local1257, Skyway Fire and King County Fire District No. 2.
Parts of the structure were still burning nearly five hours later, and portions of the roof have begun to collapse.
Firefighters still have not had full access to search the building.
Cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
Five people who were initially unaccounted for have since been found safe, authorities said.
🏭 🔥
DISPATCH: Commerical Structure Fire – Confirmed @ MAPLE CREST APTS #13, 15100 65TH AVE S #13, TUKWILA.
Responding Dept: Tukwila
Unit(s): TFCHP#Tukwilafd #Tukwila
— South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) August 17, 2021
Update: This fire is confirmed to be a fatality. 1 adult and 1 child confirmed deceased. 5 others that were previously reported as unaccounted for have been located and safe. We still have not had full access to search the building. Portions of the roof have begun to collapse. pic.twitter.com/mQrtXL1kIt
— ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) August 17, 2021
Units from multiple fire departments on scene of a working 3 alarm fire in @tukwilafd. Currently attacking fire, treating injuries and performing rescues. PIO on scene media area is at S 151 and 65th Ave S. pic.twitter.com/n7vtcV1FT8
— ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) August 17, 2021
Crews from South King Fire and Rescue are assisting in this devastating fire. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/o5HiMbMBE7
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) August 17, 2021
Sad update to #breaking news we brought you this morning.
An adult and child have died after the (3) alarm fire in Tukwila at the Maple Crest Apartments.
5 people who were originally unaccounted for — have been found.https://t.co/oGjDcnAEOw#KOMONews pic.twitter.com/bw58lOyUOx
— Ryan Yamamoto KOMO (@YamsTV) August 17, 2021
3rd Alarm Commercial Fire: 15100 65th Ave S, Tukwila @tukwilafd @RentonFireL864 @ZONE3PIOs @PugetSoundFire @IAFF2595 @Southkingfire @local1257 @SkywayFire @KingCountyFire2
— Zone3 Fire REHAB (@Zone3FireRehab) August 17, 2021
BREAKING: Fire burning at Maple Crest Apartments in Tukwila. pic.twitter.com/rj10OJNyFa
— Travis Mayfield 🤹♂️ (@TravisMayfield) August 17, 2021