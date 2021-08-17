Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to a 9-1-1 call for a hit-and-run, and discovered that the suspect was under the influence, allegedly by “nearly 4 times the legal limit”:

I only drank a six-pack. Well…to put it mildly, we were skeptical.

On Aug. 9, 2021, Burien deputies responded to a hit and run call in the 12000 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive South.

Our 9-1-1 caller said he was driving in the 12800 block of 8th Avenue South when his vehicle was struck by another. The caller reported the driver of the other car didn’t stop to exchange information, but kept on driving. He believed the other driver was intoxicated.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The driver was passed out, laying across the front seat of the vehicle with one foot out the door.

As deputies approached, they could smell a very strong odor of alcohol coming from within the vehicle. Inside the car, there were several open alcohol containers in plain view.

Deputies woke up the driver and detained him. He needed significant assistance just to stand and walk. He was very wobbly and kept stepping on his own feet. The driver admitted to drinking a “six-pack.”

The suspect was taken to the precinct for DUI processing. The preliminary breath test resulted in a reading of .313 and .312 on his samples—almost 4 times the legal limit of .08.

The driver was arrested, transported, and booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) Jail for Occupied Hit and Run and Driving Under the Influence charges.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office