Come meet the Artists and Sponsors of the “Art 4 the Garden Fence” project and celebrate with the Highline Community at the New Start Community Garden on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

This open event will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. at the garden located at the New Start campus at 614 SW 120th Street in Burien (map below).

Celebrate the newly installed art with music, “face”-painting (this will be on hands and arms to keep with COVID guidelines), and food trucks.

“We invite you to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the music.”

Link to preview the art: https://www.naturestewardswa.org/final-selections-for-the-art-for-the-garden-fence-project-tba/

WHO: Weed Warriors and New Start Community Garden are having a party!

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 4th, 1:00-5:00PM

WHERE: New Start Community Garden, 614 SW 120th Street, Burien, WA 98146: