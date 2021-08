Donations for victims of the Tuesday morning fire at the Maple Crest Apartments in Tukwila are now being accepted at Riverton Park Methodist Church, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This devastating, 3-alarm fire displaced 31 families.

Organizers say they are in need of basic items like toiletries, hygiene products, phone chargers, towels, socks, underwear and sweats.

You can drop off donations at Riverton Park Methodist Church, located at 3118 S 140th Street, Tukwila WA 98168:

“Thank you for your support!”