A FREE COVID-19 community Vaccination Event will be held at Para Los Niños in Burien this Thursday Aug. 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Para Los Niños, 15220 6th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166
-
- No appointment necessary.
- Vaccination is FREE.
- Ages 12 and up are eligible to be vaccinated.
- No insurance or ID required.
- $50 gift cards will be gifted to the first 50 people to receive their FIRST COVID-19 vaccine.
- Masks and social distancing required.
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021: 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.
WHAT: Vaccine: Pfizer, J&J
WHERE: Para Los Niños, 15220 6th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166: