A FREE COVID-19 community Vaccination Event will be held at Para Los Niños in Burien this Thursday Aug. 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Para Los Niños, 15220 6th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166

    • No appointment necessary.
    • Vaccination is FREE.
    • Ages 12 and up are eligible to be vaccinated.
    • No insurance or ID required.
    • $50 gift cards will be gifted to the first 50 people to receive their FIRST COVID-19 vaccine.
    • Masks and social distancing required.

