The King County Housing Authority – along with other community partners – will host a Health Fair to provide COVID-19 vaccines for anyone ages 12 and older this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 4 – 6 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The health fair will take place on Wednesday, August 18 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Greenbridge Plaza on 8th Ave SW & SW 99th Street in White Center (map below).

Those who get a COVID vaccine will be entered into drawing for a $100 gift card and other prizes.

Please remember to wear a mask.

For more information, please contact Lennox Rackers at [email protected] or (206) 394-3763.