REMINDER: The second to the last performance of BAT Theatre’s ‘Hay Fever’ will be performed outdoors this Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in Burien’s Town Square Park, starting at 7:30 p,m. (Runs 90 minutes.)
This adaptation of Hay Fever by Noël Coward will leave you laughing.
Friday is also Maggie Larrick’s birthday, so attendees are invited to “come to laugh and stay to wish Maggie well.”
Now set in the 1960s, this comedy follows the eccentric Bliss family during a weekend of misdirection that is anything but relaxing for their unsuspecting guests.
Hay Fever is a hilarious primer on how not to entertain visitors.
Judith Bliss, a recently retired actress for whom all the world is a stage, never met a moment she couldn’t turn the spotlight on herself. When her self-absorbed progeny—Sorel and Simon—argue in her presence, Judith manages to divert their attention to her needs, which are bottomless.
Judith invites a devoted fan, a strapping young boxer Sandy Tyrell, to the Bliss country home for a bit of flirting. She is not amused to discover that her daughter, Sorel, has asked an older man, the assured diplomat Richard Greatham, for the weekend. Meanwhile, Simon has arranged for his crush, Myra Arundel, to come over for a cuddle. Completing the guestlist, novelist father David Bliss, has invited flapper Jackie Coryton to the house for “research purposes.”
The housekeeper, Clara, frets about running out of rooms and food for the unexpected guests. The mischief escalates as the romantic pairings keep changing and the Blisses’ familial rivalries intensify.
Hay Fever is suitable for the whole family. It runs for approximately 90 minutes, without an intermission.
The cast:
Sorel: Suz Marie
Simon: Kassey Castro
Clara: Angela Parisotto
Judith: Rachel Rene
David: Rex Waters
Sandy: Daniel Barber
Myra: Rylie Latham
Richard: Adrian Cerrato
Jackie: Miki Murray
Director: Rachel Rene
Stage Manager: Garth Ball
REMAINING PERFORMANCES::
Burien: Friday, August 20, at 7:30 pm
Burien Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd St, Burien, WA 98166
Normandy Park: Sunday, August 22, at 5 pm
Marvista Park, 19990 4th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166
More info here: https://battheatre.org/shows/current-season/hay-fever-by-noel-coward